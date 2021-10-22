All five members of the Council’s committee on housing signed on to a letter sent to the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) on Friday calling for a broad probe into “issues regarding procurement and contracting irregularities, conflicts of interest involving DCHA’s Board of Commissioners and agency staff, staff intimidation and abuse of power, and misuse of DCHA resources.” The letter goes on to allege DCHA leadership has “a troubling pattern” of unethical, and “potentially criminal, behavior.”