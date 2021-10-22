Ghaisar, 25, was an accountant from McLean who was driving south on the George Washington Memorial Parkway on Nov. 17, 2017, when he suddenly stopped in a lane of traffic and was hit from behind by a Toyota Corolla, court records show. Ghaisar then drove away, the Corolla driver said, and the Corolla’s passenger called 911 to report the crash.
Park Police Officers Lucas Vinyard, 40, and Alejandro Amaya, 42, soon spotted Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee in Alexandria and signaled him to pull over, but he drove off. On the parkway, Ghaisar stopped, was approached by Amaya with his gun drawn, and drove off. He did the same thing a second time after pulling off the parkway in Fairfax County. A Fairfax police lieutenant who joined the pursuit recorded the episode on his in-car camera.
Ghaisar stopped a third time in a residential neighborhood in the Fort Hunt area. Vinyard pulled his marked Park Police vehicle in front of Ghaisar to block him from driving away again, but as Amaya stood at the front of Ghaisar’s Jeep with his gun drawn, Ghaisar slowly rolled forward. Amaya and Vinyard began firing, the Fairfax police video shows. The Jeep moved twice more, and the officers fired twice more. Ghaisar was mortally wounded, and died 10 days later.
After two years, the Justice Department declined to charge the officers. Last year, Fairfax prosecutor Steve Descano took the case to a special grand jury which indicted Vinyard and Amaya on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.
But the Constitution holds that states must defer to federal law, and federal officers generally have “supremacy clause” immunity from state prosecution if their actions are “necessary and proper” and undertaken as part of their duties. Vinyard and Amaya removed the case to federal court, and argued to Senior U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton that he should grant the immunity and dismiss the case. The officers did not testify at a hearing in August and have spoken only through court filings.
Hilton agreed the officers were entitled to immunity. He cited “Ghaisar’s dangerous driving behavior and refusal to pull over” as creating the context for what happened at the intersection of Fort Hunt Road and Alexandria Avenue. “Ghaisar appeared intoxicated while continually engaging in extremely reckless behavior and unusual driving,” Hilton wrote.
“Considering the circumstances,” the judge opined, “the officers were reasonable to fear for Officer Amaya’s life and discharge their weapons when Ghaisar’s Jeep lurched forward while Officer Amaya was standing in front of Ghaisar’s vehicle. The officers’ decision to discharge their firearms was necessary and proper under the circumstances and there is no evidence that the officers acted with malice, criminal intent, or any improper motivation.”
Lawyers for Vinyard and Amaya declined to comment Friday. The two officers have been on paid leave since their indictment in October 2020, and on paid administrative duty before that. The Park Police have said that no internal affairs investigation would be launched until the criminal case was concluded. Park Police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether that investigation would begin now, or wait for appeals to be concluded.
“We intend to appeal this decision to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals," Descano and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement Friday, "because we do not believe the law allows an individual to circumvent the accountability of the criminal justice system simply because of who their employer is. We believe that a jury should have the opportunity to hear all the evidence and determine whether these men committed a crime when they shot and killed Bijan Ghaisar.”
A civil lawsuit by the Ghaisar family against the Park Police was placed on hold by Hilton last year, and its status remains unclear.