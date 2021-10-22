One of the creatures that experts are concerned about is the American eel, which is the only local fish that begins its life in seawater in the areas of Bermuda and the Bahamas and then swims to freshwater streams around the Chesapeake Bay area to spend its adult life. Nationally, the American eel population is shrinking, and an unhealthy environment and poor water quality could harm its habitat in the D.C. region, experts said.