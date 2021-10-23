He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.
On Friday, police received a call at 2:10 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard on the 600 block of Division Avenue NE.
Malik Bullock, 25, was found unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.
Emergency responders at the scene pronounced Bullock, of Northeast, dead, according to police.
Marquise Jones, 32, was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds on the 5000 block of First Street NW at 7:52 p.m. after police received a report of gunshots.
Emergency responders pronounced Jones dead at the scene.
Then at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, police discovered a woman who had been shot in Southeast. The victim, who had yet not been identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the unit block of 54th Street SE.
Investigations into the four homicides are ongoing, according to police.