One by one, people with personal experience with conservatorships took to the microphone in hopes that stories of people who weren’t Grammy winners would resonate with passersby. Standing beside a cardboard cutout of a life-size gold-sequined Spears, they spoke of the aging parents they couldn’t get power of attorney over; the judges who seemed not to listen; and the way they struggled to explain their plight until they could say, “It’s like what happened to Britney Spears.”