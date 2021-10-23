Laura, a 27-year-old Hyattsville mother of two young children, should have been receiving $550 a month since last July, when payments began on the expanded child tax credit program. Laura — who declined to give her last name because she is undocumented — first had to apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) to file her income taxes to access the benefit for her U.S.-born children. The ITIN is a nine-digit number issued by the IRS for people who do not have a Social Security number but need to file a tax return.