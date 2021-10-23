According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW at 4:45 p.m. Friday where they found a man chasing another man with a handgun.
Officers said they stopped Robinson, and as they were searching him felt a gun in his clothing. Police said a struggle ensued and Robinson broke away and fled to a nearby vehicle.
According to police, one officer got into the vehicle Robinson was driving and he sped off with the officer in the back seat. Two officers were knocked to the ground as the vehicle took off, police said.
The officer in the vehicle asked Robinson to stop. The officer then fired his gun, hitting Robinson. Police said the officer was then able to roll out of the vehicle and then Robinson took off again.
Robinson was later found at a hospital where he was treated for nonlife threatening injuries.
Two officers were transported to a hospital where they also were treated for nonlife threatening injuries, police said.
Police said they are still attempting to find the vehicle Robinson was driving in the incident.
The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave and the body-camera footage of the incident is under review, according to police.