“We stand together on the edge of doing something amazing,” Youngkin told the crowd as people in the audience raised their cellphones to record the moment. “But it’s not about me. It is about you. It’s about the Virginia that all of us will build together.”
Latinos are Virginia’s fastest-growing ethnic group, increasing by nearly 44 percent since 2010 to make up nearly a tenth of the state’s overall population of 8.6 million residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
With polls showing that the governor’s race between Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe has tightened in recent weeks, the state’s increasingly diverse Latino electorate of about 341,000 voters can play a vital role, political analysts say.
“The Latino vote is the emerging powerhouse in Virginia politics and both sides have to pay very close attention to that reality,” said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. “It can make a critical, perhaps, the critical difference in this election.”
Democrats hold a huge advantage in turning out Latino votes, thanks to a history of Democratic support for community issues, including the recent expansion of Medicaid to about 500,000 additional low-income residents and a 2020 law that allows in-state college tuition for undocumented students brought into the country as children.
Indeed, McAuliffe brought up both policy achievements this week during a campaign stop at Cafe Sazón, a popular neighborhood spot along a heavily Latino corridor in South Arlington.
“When I was governor, I fought every single day to make sure that Virginia was an open and welcoming state,” he told the restaurant, packed with cheering supporters. “I treated everybody with dignity and respect, and I stopped all the anti-immigrant legislation.”
In between sips of cafecito, he went on to rattle off a list of platform promises — increased teacher pay, better broadband access, universal prekindergarten — and repeatedly compared Youngkin to “Trump in khakis,” drawing laughs nearly every time.
Strong anti-Trump sentiments in the community remain an obstacle for Republicans. But Youngkin has appealed to Latino voters in areas that his campaign says may matter more: their pocketbooks and their concerns about schools and crime.
Unlike Republican Ed Gillespie in 2017 — who ran anti-immigrant ads and focused heavily on the threat of violence from the Latino gang MS-13 during his race against now-governor Ralph Northam (D) — Youngkin, through Spanish-language ads and surrogates, has highlighted his background as a former business executive whose first job was washing dishes at a Virginia Beach diner, while arguing that rising inflation and a spike in homicides in Virginia is making it harder for others to find similar success.
“Many Hispanics who fled their countries fled for those same reasons,” said Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega (R-Coles), who chairs the candidate’s “Latinos for Youngkin” outreach effort.
“What’s really resonating with the Hispanic community is that you can realize the American Dream if you work hard and apply yourself and you are dedicated,” Vega said. “That’s really Glenn’s message: to provide people with an opportunity to access the same resources in order for them to be successful in this country.”
‘Our voice matters’
Inside the Sabor A Barrio Restaurant in Manassas, the mostly Salvadoran crowd stood shoulder-to-shoulder — some munching on empanadas — while largely ignoring a restaurant sign urging them to “please wear a mask.”
They cheered when Youngkin vowed to “get critical race theory out of the classroom,” a method of teaching systemic racism often seized upon by conservatives but not used in Virginia schools.
And they politely clapped when he used a basketball analogy — instead of, perhaps, one involving many Latinos’ favored sport of soccer — to emphasize that his campaign plans to “leave it all on the court” in this final “overtime” push toward the election.
Saul and Manuela Sanchez, who learned about the event from Vega, said they didn’t know much about Youngkin or what he was saying. But the couple said they were thrilled to see a large turnout.
“We must be included in the process,” Manuela Sanchez said. “Our voice matters.”
The couple said they are far better off than they were in El Salvador, which they fled during its civil war in the 1980s.
But rising housing costs in Northern Virginia have pushed them out of the inner suburbs to Woodbridge, making the commute to their jobs in Washington far longer on increasingly congested roads, they said. He is a maintenance worker and she is a housekeeper.
They thought maybe Youngkin would share how he can fix those problems, they said.
“What one earns now, it all goes toward expenses,” said Manuela Sanchez, who, like her husband, has supported both Republicans and Democrats in the past but was still undecided in this election.
Arnold Castro, who owns a beauty salon in Manassas, said he is voting in his first election after becoming a U.S. citizen last year.
He also is feeling priced out of the region, blaming Democrats for a recent spike in inflation and for taxes on groceries and gasoline.
“They take my money every day,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair.”
‘I have not forgotten’
McAuliffe and his supporters have tried to capitalize on the anti-Trump sentiments among Latinos, and the concerns about coronavirus infection that linger in a demographic hit early and hard by the pandemic.
A Spanish-language radio ad produced by People for the American Way — a liberal organization that includes veteran Latina civil rights leader Dolores Huerta as a board member — warns listeners about Youngkin’s stance against pandemic restrictions.
“With the delta variant, covid continues to threaten our health and economy,” the ad’s narrator says. “But the Republican candidate discards the science of the CDC. He says he’ll follow the example of the governor of Florida, where the hospitals are filled with sick children.”
Ben Jealous, director of People for the American Way, said his organization is working to remind Latino voters in Virginia that Republicans have a long history of working against their interests.
To highlight that argument, Huerta — who is 91 — is planning to campaign on behalf of McAuliffe around Virginia during the final days before the Nov. 2 election, he said.
“That is just how critical it is that the Latino community get accurate information about what is at stake in this election,” Jealous said.
In Northern Virginia, where the bulk of the state’s Latino community is concentrated, former president Donald Trump’s imprint on the Republican Party still matters, said Canek Aguirre, an Alexandria City Council member who co-chairs McAuliffe’s “Todos con Terry” Latino outreach effort.
“I remember what that person called my parents and my entire family,” Aguirre (D) said about Trump’s campaign launch speech in 2015, in which the candidate called Mexicans “rapists.” “We’re Mexican. I have not forgotten that, and I guarantee you, there’s a lot of folks with Mexican ancestry who have not forgotten that.”
At Cafe Sazón along Columbia Pike, the flank of Latino elected officials joining McAuliffe nearly outnumbered the residents taking bites of eggs or pastries.
From tables in the back, they looked on silently as Walter Tejada, a former Arlington County Board member, stood up to lead the room in applause for McAuliffe and the other two Democrats running for statewide office: incumbent attorney general Mark R. Herring and Del. Hala S. Ayala (Prince William), who identifies as Afro-Latina, Lebanese and Irish.
“It’s important that we support candidates that are talking about real problems,” Tejada told the restaurant in Spanish. Youngkin, he noted, was holding onto the “big lie” of election fraud pushed by Trump, the man he called only “el payaso anaranjado en la casa blanca” — “the orange clown in the White House.”
Bernardino Zurita, 53, said that he was not familiar with McAuliffe but that he would opt for the Democratic ticket, largely for economic reasons.
“With them there’s work for everyone. Not just for citizens but for us immigrants, too,” said Zurita, who came to Virginia from Bolivia about seven years ago. A construction worker, he said Republican control of the White House seemed to create more political havoc.
Carolina Garcia, a 39-year-old housekeeper, was sipping coffee with a friend when the candidates and their entourage strolled into the restaurant, taking over a table setup that filled most of the space.
“The plans they have are good, and it’s good that they’re coming to talk to us,” she said in Spanish. Her daughters, 15 and 20, had both come from El Salvador to the United States at a young age, and Garcia hoped that Democrats would be able to help put them on a path to citizenship.
Then she stopped mid-sentence. McAuliffe had taken back the microphone again, leading the restaurant in a chant: “Victory, victory! Sí, se puede!”