A woman died after being shot Saturday morning in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.The victim, whose name has not been released, was found unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds at 1:26 a.m. on the unit block of 54th Street SE, according to a police spokesperson.She was later pronounced dead at the scene.The incident is under investigation.