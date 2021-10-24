A former engineer, she first came across the cemetery in 2015, amid an obscure set of county records. She followed an old map to the site and was outraged to find fieldstones and grave markers overgrown with weeds, with little else to mark the lives of the African Americans who had been enslaved at the nearby Belmont Plantation by cousins of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Thomas sought to preserve the cemetery by forming a group called the Loudoun Freedom Center and soon found herself embroiled in a protracted legal battle against property developers and real estate companies.