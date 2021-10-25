Brown, who represents Prince George’s County and parts of Anne Arundel, said that over the course of his own nearly three-decade career as a lawyer, he has “consistently defended the most vulnerable,” noting his leadership in repealing Maryland’s death penalty when he served as lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Martin O’Malley (D)and decriminalizing marijuana.
“Despite the progress that has been made, too many barriers still exist for too many Marylanders — from health care and housing; to the impacts of our rapidly changing climate and education; to policing, and the criminal justice system," he said in a statement. "I’m running for Attorney General to dismantle these barriers, help level the playing field and to push for changes that will give every Marylander a fair shot to get ahead and ensure everyone plays by the same set of rules.
Brown, a veteran who began his political career representing Prince George’s County in the Maryland House of Delegates, was defeated in his 2014 gubernatorial bid by Larry Hogan (R) — an outcome widely seen as an upset in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2 to 1.
Two years later, he won the congressional seat vacated by Donna F. Edwards.
In endorsements announced Monday — including from Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, civil rights lawyer William “Billy" Murphy and retired judge Alexander Williams Jr. — Brown’s supporters praised his moral compass and commitment to equity.
“He understands how to use the power and influence of public office to get things done for people," Murphy said in a statement. “...Whether fighting to eliminate Maryland’s death penalty, or defending every American’s right to vote; whether supporting our children in foster care, protecting victims of abuse, or holding police accountable for misconduct, Anthony doesn’t and won’t back down.”
The only other candidate who has formally declared in the attorney general’s race is Jim Shalleck, a Republican from Montgomery County.
Brown’s announcement will likely set off a fierce competition for his open congressional seat.