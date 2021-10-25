“We had no idea when we brought this case that there was going to be somewhat of a renaissance to the KKK Act,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is well-known for Supreme Court arguments that were instrumental to federal recognition of same-sex marriage and shaped this case from its beginning in 2017. “Sadly, that’s just a testament to the fact that we have a situation in our country today where people can credibly accuse others of committing the kind of act that Congress was worried about after the Civil War.”