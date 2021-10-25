The failure to reach agreement on any maps, with time running out to reconvene, marks a stunning departure from the type of redistricting overhaul voters sought when they approved the commission last year. While voters and advocates hoped to end gerrymandering, instead what they got was a stalemate, as commissioners gridlocked along party lines almost every step of the way. Even as commissioners acknowledged that partisanship had fatally infected their deliberations, none appeared willing to set their partisan preferences aside — raising questions about whether it is even possible in such a divisive environment for two parties to agree on the meaning of a politically fair map.