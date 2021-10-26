Ivey, who led the state’s attorney’s office from 2002 until 2010, spent years working in Congress and last year started his own law-firm, came in second to Brown in the bitter six-way 2016 Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional District seat. It was vacated then by Donna F. Edwards when she unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate. Edwards’ name is now among those being discussed as possible other contenders for the seat, in addition to Prince George’s County Council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6) and state Sen. Melony Griffith (D-Prince George’s).
Ivey, who is married to Prince George’s County Council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5), has long been active in local politics, including recently serving as the chair of the committee examining the Prince George’s police department’s internal policies on the reform work group established by County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks.
“Our country stands at a crossroads," Ivey said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “At a time when many American families struggle to afford housing or healthcare, and our voting rights are under attack, I am committed to using my life’s experience to bring justice and common sense to Congress.”
Lewis is a senior adviser to Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md), the House majority leader, and has served in the House of Delegates since 2017, where he is the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. In office, he has pushed legislation related to police accountability, sentencing overhauls and increasing access to healthy foods.
“I was born and raised in this community, and I’ve seen too many inequities pass from generation to generation. I am running with a fierce urgency of now to ensure that we don’t pass the many challenges that we face today onto the next generation,” Lewis said in a statement.
Brown said Monday that it was too early to say who he would support but said he is confident that the seat will be held by Democrats and that voters will have a “great choice” among the candidates who run.