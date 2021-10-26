“We spend a lot of money giving out money … so this will be an interesting experiment,” Elrich said.
If adopted, Montgomery would be the first county in Maryland to formally test the viability of “guaranteed income” — an increasingly popular social welfare system that advocates say is more effective than other measures in helping recipients gain full-time employment and move off other government aid programs. Critics of such programs often say that these measures make it less likely for recipients to find jobs, though recent research suggests otherwise — a guaranteed income pilot in Stockton, Calif., helped recipients secure full-time jobs at twice the rate of people in a control group, according to an independent study.
Similar pilot programs are being conducted in at least 20 cities across the United States, researchers say. The Chicago City Council votes this week on a $31 million guaranteed income initiative proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) as part of her 2022 budget. Baltimore City has formed a committee to design a pilot program. And in Northern Virginia, Arlington and Alexandria announced earlier this month that they would be experimenting with guaranteed income.
“We’ve been educated in the last four years of the success of this program," said Albornoz, referencing the Stockton study. “And we’re all anxious right now to try something new, to really break this cycle of poverty in a way that’s sustainable and meaningful.”
Montgomery officials first received a briefing on guaranteed income in 2019, around the time when the concept of universal basic income, backed by Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, entered the national stage. The county’s department of health and human services was researching ways to implement a guaranteed income pilot in Montgomery when the coronavirus arrived, sickening more than 82,000 county residents and causing significant economic hardship in vulnerable communities.
The pandemic exposed deep pockets of need in affluent Montgomery, Jawando said, adding new urgency to the push for more innovative, more effective social welfare programs. The challenges that local governments, including Montgomery, faced in disbursing federal aid buttressed the argument for direct cash payments.
“Everyone has suffered in these two years. Either you’ve seen the assistance and it’s helped you, or you’ve seen the need that is out there," Jawando said. “In a way, it’s fortuitous that we’re trying this now.”
Growing up in low-income rental apartments in Long Branch, Jawando said he saw — and felt — the social stigma that came with public assistance programs like food stamps and housing vouchers. He sees direct cash payments as a way to help low-income households retain their dignity and independence even as they work their way out of poverty, he said.
Under the council’s proposed resolution, the first year of the program, including setting up a payment system, will cost $3 million. One-third will be funded by the D.C.-based Meyer Foundation and the remaining two-thirds will be paid for by the county. Recipients have to be living in the county, the proposal says, and a designated number of slots will go toward individuals and families leaving homeless shelters. The county will partner with the Universities at Shady Grove to evaluate the results of the program as it is being rolled out.
Low-income households, many of which have been left behind by the country’s economic recovery, are “exhausted and overwhelmed" after 20 months in the pandemic, Albornoz said. “We just hope this can make things easier for them.”