“Monique has demonstrated an expansive, long-term vision to transform the lives of our communities,” said Franchot, 73. “She’s precisely the kind of consummate public servant that we need now more than ever.”
Anderson-Walker, 50, who has served on the council since 2018, has pushed to address health inequities made evident by the pandemic, including supporting the growth of the small community hospital in her district. She has been an advocate for safer driving, launching an initiative at high schools after a spike in fatal car crashes in the county. And she has recently led on efforts to return two-day a week trash pickup to the county — which residents have long cited as among their top concerns.
In some ways like Franchot, who has long been a thorn in the side of the Democratic establishment, Anderson-Walker has broken with the county’s leadership on key issues, including this month criticizing a controversial redistricting plan, and has tended to vote with a minority bloc of council members seen as more liberal than the county’s establishment.
But Anderson-Walker also has deep roots in the political and business circles in Prince George’s, where she grew up and worked as a real estate broker for 20 years, founding her own brokerage firm in National Harbor in 2016. She is the daughter of former school border member Beverly Anderson and is married to state Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s) — both of whom spoke in the video announcing her selection.
Anderson-Walker lives in Fort Washington and Franchot in Takoma Park. So their team, like that of former Prince George’s County executive Rushern L. Baker III and longtime Montgomery County Council member Nancy Navarro — the only other Democratic ticket that has been announced — is likely to have a strong base in the Washington region.
Although the ticket may lack geographic diversity, Anderson-Walker and Franchot said in their announcement that they combine statewide recognition and deep roots in Prince George’s, a Democratic stronghold and the second-largest county in Maryland.
“Moreover, the balance of age, gender, race and perspective creates a ticket well-positioned to ensure millions of Marylanders see and feel the representation they deserve,” the announcement said.
Candidates must select their running mates before the Feb. 22 filing deadline.
Del. Daniel L. Cox (Frederick), who is running for the Republican nomination, selected Gordana Schifanelli, an attorney from Queen Anne’s County, as his running mate last week. Schifanelli is a parent who helped push for the ouster of the county’s schools superintendent, who had sent a letter to parents in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.