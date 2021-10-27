“When unions succeed, Maryland succeeds, and I’ve spent my career fighting to make sure that workers and families have a seat at the table,” Perez said to the Baltimore Sun.
In 2018, the two unions did not endorse a candidate in the primary elections, but eventually put their support behind Democratic nominee Ben Jealous.
An attorney by training, Perez is one of nine Democrats seeking to take over the gubernatorial seat from Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is term-limited. He started his political career in Rockville, becoming the first Latino person elected to the Montgomery County Council in 2002, before going on to work in the federal government for eight years. He is one of two former Obama appointees in the governor’s race; former education secretary John B. King Jr. launched his campaign in April.
The Mid-Atlantic Region of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, which primarily represents construction workers, said in February that they would support State Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) in his bid for governor.
The Maryland State Education Association, which represents 74,000 teachers across the state, has yet to give out its coveted endorsement in the race.