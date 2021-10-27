When she first ran for office four years ago, Del. Wendy Gooditis (D-Clarke) managed to amass an impressive arsenal for her campaign: nearly twice as much in donations as her Republican opponent. An army of fired-up liberals, eager to take control of the Virginia House of Delegates. And, she says, an ability to see eye-to-eye with some of the more conservative constituents in her district, which stretches from Leesburg’s town center to rural parts of Frederick County.