Last month, VFAF released a report that it said was based on some of its interviews with registrars. Among the recommendations was implementing voter ID and proof of citizenship requirements, ending early voting and limiting absentee voting, and ending the use of voting machines. Speaking at a Sept. 20 fundraising event for the group to unveil the report in Richmond were Joe Flynn, brother of Michael Flynn, the retired Army lieutenant general who served briefly as Trump’s first national security adviser, and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com, a key player in challenging the legitimacy of the 2020 election.