The Supreme Court is set to hear three abortion-related cases in the coming weeks. The justices will hear arguments on Nov. 1 about whether the U.S. Justice Department has grounds to sue the state of Texas to block its new ban on abortions after six weeks. In the other case, Mississippi has asked the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, and to uphold the state’s law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. (Under Roe, and the court’s subsequent decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, states cannot restrict abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, or at about 24 weeks.) Arguments in that case are scheduled for Dec. 1. Only the Mississippi case, however, is viewed by legal observers as having the potential to trigger new restrictions in other states.