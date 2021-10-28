Thursday, Oct. 28
Korean Traditional Music in the Park: The Korean Cultural Center, a branch of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, welcomes Korean musicians Namureyoung for three days of concerts in open spaces around D.C., including Farragut Square and the fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park. Namureyoung performs in a traditional format — face-to-face, for a single individual in nature. To achieve this individualized stage, attendees enter in a clear rectangular cube to listen. The group specializes in this intimate type of performance, playing Korean wind and string instruments to connect directly with the audience. In case of rain, all performances will be moved to the Korean Cultural Center on Embassy Row. The series begins Thursday with performances at Georgetown Waterfront Park between noon and 2 p.m. and again from 4 to 6 p.m. No reservations are necessary, but audience members must provide proof of vaccination and wear masks. Through Oct. 30, full performance times online. Free.
PumpkinPalooza in Alethia Tanner Park: Fall festivities at NoMa’s annual Halloween event include a scavenger hunt, a pumpkin patch and a showing of “Hocus Pocus,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. PumpkinPalooza is geared toward families, with also includes a children’s costume contest and a special live performance by The Great Zucchini. Register in advance to reserve a free pumpkin. 4 to 7 p.m. Free.
Halloweekend: ‘Addams Family’ in Yards Park: The Capitol Riverfront’s three-day “Halloweekend” kicks off with an outdoor screening of the 1991 “Addams Family” movie. Look for Kilwan’s selling Halloween candy, and the first 50 attendees receive picnic blankets. On Friday, there’s a Yappy Hour with Halloween pet portraits at Sandlot Southeast from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Canal Park will be turned into a pumpkin patch with live music and artists customizing pumpkins from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Free.
Friday, Oct. 29
‘Pride and Prejudice and Zombies’ at Dumbarton House: The annual Jane Austen film series on the grounds of Dumbarton House draws sold-out crowds of Janeites, who enjoy picnics and timeless love stories on the lawn of the Federal-period home. That formula is being turned on its head for Halloween, when Dumbarton is screening “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” the 2016 mash-up that recasts Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy as cultured zombie hunters, who fight the undead and attend glamorous balls — sometimes at the same time. Guests are encouraged to put a Regency spin on their Halloween outfits. Picnics are welcome; wine and beer are for sale. Gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m.; $10.
Desiree Dik’s Halloween Ball at Red Bear Brewing: Desiree Dik, the host of Red Bear’s weekly drag bingo night, has invited friends, including Bombalicious Eklavar, Jayvon Love and DJ Twink, for a performance and dance party at the NoMa brewery. The invitation encourages guests to “dress up as your favorite super villain,” but any costume goes. 10 p.m. Free.
Pumpkins & Pizza at Pizzeria Paradiso: Feed your child’s creativity while also feeding the family with this package from Pizzeria Paradiso and Art Works Now. (The two businesses are neighbors in Hyattsville.) Each package includes two pizzas and two pumpkin painting kits with a 6 1/2-inch pumpkin, acrylic paints and brushes, and an activity sheet. Packages are available through Pizzeria Paradiso locations in Hyattsville and Spring Valley. Friday through Sunday. $45-$65; extra painting kits available for $12 each.
Halloween on Screen at AFI Silver: AFI Silver Theatre in Silver Spring is counting down to Halloween with screenings of some of the darkest and most delightful 20th-century horror flicks, including campy delights such as “The Howling” (Oct. 30; Nov. 1, 3) and 90th anniversary showings of “Dracula” (Oct. 29, 30; Nov. 4) and “Frankenstein” (Oct. 29-31; Nov. 2, 4). An Oct. 31 screening of the 1922 silent film classic “Nosferatu” features a live musical accompaniment by Hesperus. Proof of vaccination or negative coronavirus test taken within three days of visit required for entry. Various showtimes from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. $13.
Collection highlights from the National Museum of Women in the Arts at the National Gallery of Art: While the National Museum of Women in the Arts undergoes an extensive renovation, curators have created virtual tours and happy hours to keep art lovers engaged. Still, nothing replaces the experience of seeing a favorite work in person, so until NMWA Women in the Arts reopens, a selection of 11 favorites from its collection, including Lavinia Fontana’s “Portrait of a Noblewoman” and Frida Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait Dedicated to Leon Trotsky,” have been loaned to the National Gallery of Art, and placed “in conversation” with works already in the National Gallery. (Ten are on display now in the East and West Buildings; another will join them in the spring.) A full list of works and locations is available on the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ website. Free.
Literary Cocktails: ‘Women and Other Monsters’ at the Gibson: There aren’t many book club hosts like Chantal Tseng. Each month, Tseng, a bartender and sommelier, picks a new book and creates three cocktails inspired by its characters and themes. For October, it’s Jess Zimmerman’s “Women and Other Monsters,” which recenters mythological characters, such as Medusa and the Harpies, through a feminist lens. There’s no formal group discussion, but don’t be surprised if you find yourself chatting about the book with the folks at neighboring bar stools. Tickets include three cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres. Seatings at 6:30 and 9 p.m. $55.
Outerloop at the Pocket at 7 Drum City: Although the four members of Northern Virginia art-rock group Outerloop are veteran musicians in the D.C. scene, their latest project still feels like an endurance test. Outerloop came together in fall 2018, when guitarist Don Potter, formerly of local rock projects such as Fire and the Wheel, posted a call out on Facebook to start a new band. One person who responded was drummer Patrick Gough, who previously played in math-rock trio Imperial China and the Nazca Lines with bassist Mike Larmoyeux. Larmoyeux joined soon after, and the trio began writing off-kilter, angular songs together before vocalist Taisha Estrada, who was a jazz student at George Mason University at the time, joined the fold in fall 2019 after seeing Potter’s Craigslist ad. Once covid-19 hit, the band went full speed ahead with writing songs and recorded 18 in just five days at Baltimore recording studio Magpie Cage with famed producer and engineer J. Robbins (of Jawbox fame). 8 p.m. $10-$15.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Day of the Dead at the Mexican Cultural Institute: Each year, the Mexican Cultural Institute on 16th Street NW creates a traditional Dead of the Dead altar. This year’s altar, by artist Carlos Guzmán, honors the state of Oaxaca, decorated with chocolate, mezcal and handmade Oaxacan products. Alongside the altar, the Cultural Institute hosts an exhibition by contemporary Oaxacan artists Amador Montes, Bayrol Jiménez and Sabino Guisu. No tickets are required, but special Open House days are held on Saturday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through Nov. 20. Free.
U Street Old-School Hip-Hop Bar Crawl: Halloween Edition: The long-running Old School Hip-Hop Bar Crawl returns to seven U Street bars with a Halloween twist. The format remains the same: Each stop features a different DJ with their own theme: Jahsonic spins “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” at Vivid Lounge from 4 to 7 p.m., while Harvey Dent rocks “106 & Park” classics from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pure. The drink specials also rotate between clubs, so if you find a vibe and a favorite beverage, you can stay as long as you want. Costumes are encouraged, especially if you can find your old Humpty nose or Compton hat. 2 to 10 p.m. $20-$30.
Lil Pumpkins Festival at BlackRock Center for the Arts: BlackRock has something for all Halloween fans: Families can visit between 2 and 6 p.m. for outdoor trick-or-treating, pumpkin painting and a costume parade, plus a beer garden for mom and dad. After dark, the Germantown arts venue hosts a 9 p.m. screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a live cast and audience partici-pation. Proof of vaccination is required for everyone 12 and older to enter the building; younger children must wear a mask indoors. 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Lil’ Pumpkins is free; “Rocky Horror” costs $15 per person and $120 for a group of four, including popcorn and drinks.
Hi-Lawn Halloween: The rooftop expanse above Union Market is hosting a ’90s-themed prom party with local cover band Uncle Jesse, $6 ghost dogs and $6.66 spiked cider cocktails. Tables and lawn space is first come, first served, so arrive early, and stick around for DJ Free Candy after 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and “prom royalty” will be crowned on Instagram. 6 p.m. to midnight. $10-$15.
Mad Science Halloween Party at Chicken + Whiskey: Through Oct. 31, the hidden-ish cocktail bar at 14th Street NW’s Chicken + Whiskey has been transformed into a “Mad Scientist’s Lab,” complete with drink specials. The night before Halloween, there’s a party that features DJ Farrah Flosscett on the patio from 4 to 7 p.m., and DJ Welby from 10 p.m. on, with no reservations required. Dress in your best to win $500 in the costume contest, but don’t plan on spending that cash on your drink tab: Costumes will be photographed and shared on Instagram, where the one that garners the most likes will take the prize. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Free.
Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds: Mingling with strangers in a park, swirling and sniffing glasses of wine or sampling small pours of beer seems so 2019, but food and drink festivals have made a steady comeback throughout the summer and fall. The inaugural Maryland Beer, Wine, & Spirits Festival — originally scheduled for July — is a hybrid gathering bringing together members of the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Distillers Guild and the Maryland Wineries Association, as well as cideries and meaderies for an afternoon of sampling at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. It’s a win-win for groups: If a friend doesn’t like wine, they might find a fun new sour ale, and those who prefer cocktails to beer can explore gins, absinthes and barrel-aged rums. In addition to more than three dozen producers, the festival includes live music, food trucks and a marketplace of local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. $15-$60.
Sunday, Oct. 31
‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at Entertainment & Sports Arena: A special screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” is touring the country in honor of the cult classic’s 45th anniversary, with an appearance by original cast member Barry Bostwick (a.k.a. Brad Majors in the film). The D.C. show is serendipitously timed to Halloween, and fittingly, getting dressed up is encouraged with a costume contest on the line. 8 p.m. $25-$45.
‘A Concert for Halloween’ at Washington National Cathedral: Forget haunted mansions: Few things are creepier after dark than a cavernous gothic cathedral, full of shadowy corners and flickering light. Try to avoid shivering as you listen to Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D minor” — a stormy organ piece that’s become standard for horror films. This concert, which also contains pieces by Vivaldi and Purcell, features organist Tom Sheehan and the Cathedral’s vocal and instrumental ensemble Cathedra. It will be streamed online for those who don’t wish to attend in person. 4 p.m. $45-$65 in person; pay-what-you-wish for live stream.
Profs & Pints Matinee: A Brainy Look at Zombies at Bier Baron: Humans have long believed that the dead can magically be brought back to life. But it’s only in the last half-century that we’ve become obsessed with mindless, shuffling, brain-eating zombies. William Egginton, a professor of humanities at Johns Hopkins University, returns to the popular Profs and Pints lecture series at the Bier Baron to trace the popularity of modern zombies from “Night of the Living Dead” through “28 Days Later,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “The Walking Dead,” and what this fascination with the undead says about society, our fears and our future. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test taken less than 72 hours before the program are required for entry. 3 to 5:30 p.m. profsandpints.com. $12.72.
Halloween at National Harbor: It’s a kid’s dream to stay in costume all day on Halloween, and National Harbor’s afternoon celebration makes it easier for parents to say “Yes.” Between noon and 2 p.m., costumed children aged 10 and younger ride the Capital Wheel and Carousel free when adults purchase admission. (Limit two children per adult.) Afterward, “Goosebumps” plays on the big waterfront movie screen at 4 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets and make a picnic with food from neighborhood restaurants. Various times. 165 Waterfront St., National Harbor. Free for kids; adult admission on the Capital Wheel $13.50-$15.
Fall Fest and Puppy Parade at Bark Social: Costumes are encouraged for customers with two and four legs during this party at Pike and Rose’s outdoor dog park. The day starts with games — ring toss, bobbing for apples, cookie decorating — before parading around the North Bethesda development. Prizes will be awarded for the best dog costume, the best joint human-and-dog costume and best group costume, which includes one dog and at least two humans. Brews from Silver Branch and cocktails from Frankly Vodka will be available. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $30 for one dog and one or two humans; $15 each additional human. Children aged 3 and younger are free.
Gold Over America Tour at Capital One Arena: See for yourself why superstar gymnast Simone Biles is an all-time great at Capital One Arena during the Gold Over America Tour, which reunites Biles with medal-winning Olympic teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner. This bombastic 110-minute show combines pop anthems with floor exercises and performances on the uneven bars and balance beam. 7 p.m. $22.50-$185.
Monday, Nov. 1
Dia de Muertos installation at Rhizome DC: Artist Laura Irene’s Dia de Muertos installation goes on display at Rhizome with a candlelit ceremony and music by Son Cosita Seria, a local Son Jarcho collective. The event is meant to reclaim the holiday that has often been heavily commercialized and whittled down to an aesthetic, focusing instead on reflecting on loss and healing. The communal experience encourages attendees to participate in the music and share a name of a loved one. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Smithsonian Diwali celebrations: The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art offers a virtual rangoli art workshop in celebration of Diwali, or the festival of lights, on Nov. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. Rangoli, an art form using powdered minerals and other natural materials to create designs, brings prosperity and luck to a family. Led by D.C. artist Shanthi Chandrasekar, the Zoom-based workshop is appropriate for all ages. Another workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m., aims to celebrate Diwali through food, with a virtual cooking demo led by chef and writer Vikram Sunderam. The executive chef of DC favorites Rasika and Bindaas shares his favorite Diwali dishes and how to make them. Free; Registration required.
Emmit Fenn at Union Stage: Emmit Fenn’s debut album “Far From Here,” released in April 2021, opens with beautifully solemn strings that gradually grow into almost joyful music before abruptly stopping. Then, in comes Fenn’s emotional vocals, each line starting in the crack of his voice. “Well I hope you’re fine now/wherever you are,” he wonders in the chorus, his voice echoing as piano keys dramatically loop. Fenn isn’t new to this — he’s been creating music since he was 12 and even produced for pop superstar Billie Eilish. That’s obvious on this album, which uses live instrumentation unsparingly and in all the right places. On “Where I Went Wrong,” as glossy bells ring and sulky drums play, Fenn is even more introspective, singing about finding closure from a relationship without knowing all the answers. “Cause now you say it was all my fault,” Fenn sings, “I’m just glad I moved on.” 8 p.m. $20-$35.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Medium Build at DC9: The 2020 single “Good at Being Lonely” by Medium Build shouldn’t be judged by its somber title. Relaxed drums and a jazzy guitar playing while singer Nick Carpenter croons about the monotony of the pandemic and missing an ex makes for a groovy song. The band, based in Anchorage, makes pop music that isn’t fussy. On “Bigger Than We Were,” Carpenter ponders during the chorus, “Why do we have to be something bigger than we were yesterday? Why do we have to be always getting better in every way?” With lyrics like that, plus Carpenter’s layered vocals and exasperated delivery, the song encapsulates the dread of the hyper positivity on social media. The album surprises with moody, R&B inspired tracks such as “Give it Like You Used To,” where Carpenter is begging a lover for some consistency. Medium Build’s latest single, “Rabbit,” released in April 2021, features hypnotic strings, more unpretentious drums and soft notes from a flute and lyrics like, “waiting for something to happen, waiting for a beautiful human to crush me and send me away” — Carpenter’s stinging pen on display again. 8 p.m. $13-$15.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Live music at St. Vincent Wine: The popular wine bar kicked off weekly live jazz on Oct. 27 with Joe Brotherton, and upcoming performers include Tyler Leak (Wednesday) and Dave Manley (Thursday). Performances are held at St. Vincent’s indoor stage, with plans for more music on their outdoor stage in the spring. Word to the wise: Book a table beforehand. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 17.