Collection highlights from the National Museum of Women in the Arts at the National Gallery of Art: While the National Museum of Women in the Arts undergoes an extensive renovation, curators have created virtual tours and happy hours to keep art lovers engaged. Still, nothing replaces the experience of seeing a favorite work in person, so until NMWA Women in the Arts reopens, a selection of 11 favorites from its collection, including Lavinia Fontana’s “Portrait of a Noblewoman” and Frida Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait Dedicated to Leon Trotsky,” have been loaned to the National Gallery of Art, and placed “in conversation” with works already in the National Gallery. (Ten are on display now in the East and West Buildings; another will join them in the spring.) A full list of works and locations is available on the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ website. Free.