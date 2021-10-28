The final jury appeared to include four women, eight men and four Black people, and their views on politics and identity varied. They include a woman who thought the Unite the Right rally was “a tragic nightmare,” a man who believes far-left activists known as antifa are “troublemakers” who get into “racial riots,” and a man who dislikes Black Lives Matter because he claimed leaders say “they are trained Marxists.” There is also a man who had favorable views on Black Lives Matter and antifa, and a woman who often changes the television channel if news about these events comes up.