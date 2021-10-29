According to the memorial and museum website, Fleet, a U.S. Navy veteran, had been with the D.C. police for almost five years and is among the first Black officers hired by the department. He is now listed as the first Black officer within the department to die in the line of duty. The husband and father of two was highly regarded by his colleagues who described him as “a gentleman” in an 1874 account of his death published in the Washington Evening Star.