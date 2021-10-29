In Prince William County and other parts of the region, a coastal flood warning was issued as well. The National Weather Service for the Baltimore and Washington areas warned that some parts of the region could be hit by the “biggest tidal flood” of the decade.
In Montgomery County, officials said some roads may be flooded and warned drivers to avoid them and use caution.
Three public school systems in Maryland — in Baltimore, Charles and Anne Arundel counties — closed for the day due to the severe weather.