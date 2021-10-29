Some roads in the D.C. region are closed Friday morning after heavy rains caused flooding in the area.

In Alexandria, officials said streets were closed due to high waters. Commuters are advised to use caution, allow extra time and to turn their vehicles around if they see flooded areas.

The Post’s Capital Weather Gang’s forecast rain for much of the day, with possible strong storms in the afternoon. There could be lightning, flooding and high wind gusts. At least one to two inches of rainfall is expected.

In Prince William County and other parts of the region, a coastal flood warning was issued as well. The National Weather Service for the Baltimore and Washington areas warned that some parts of the region could be hit by the “biggest tidal flood” of the decade.

In Montgomery County, officials said some roads may be flooded and warned drivers to avoid them and use caution.

Three public school systems in Maryland — in Baltimore, Charles and Anne Arundel counties — closed for the day due to the severe weather.