According to the county’s board of health regulation, which was adopted in August, once the health officer formally informs lawmakers that the county “has become an area of substantial transmission,” there’s a four-day grace period before all people above the age of 2 are required to wear face coverings indoors.
The county’s acting health officer James Bridgers is waiting to review data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday before formally notifying the county council, assistant chief administrative officer Earl Stoddard said Friday afternoon. If the CDC data, which tends to lag state data by a day, also indicates that Montgomery is now in a state of “substantial transmission,” the county will “provide reasonable notice” about the return of the mask mandate, Stoddard added.
The county council will meet as the board of health on Tuesday to discuss possible changes to the regulation and explore ways to avoid the “boomerang effect” of going back and forth on a mask mandate, said council vice president Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large). He added that when the council initially attached the regulation to transmission rates, the county “didn’t have the vaccination rates that we do now.”
As of Friday, 77 percent of the county’s 1 million residents had been fully vaccinated, among the highest rates in the region.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.