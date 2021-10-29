Cynthia Rollins, 49, of Bristol, said as a mother of five, education was one of the top issues she cared about in the governor’s race. Rollins said the education system seems to have been declining since the coronavirus pandemic hit, and she home-schooled her 15-year-old. When she heard McAuliffe say in a debate that parents shouldn’t tell teachers how to teach, it sealed her vote for Youngkin. “That was huge,” she said.