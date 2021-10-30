“The administration in place is going to get more blame than they deserve, and more credit than they deserve,” said Marcus Goodwin, who has himself run unsuccessfully in citywide races in the last two election cycles in the District. Goodwin said he generally hears praise for Bowser’s stewardship of the city, and despite Robert White and Trayon White’s attempts to make inequality a salient issue, he does not think most people are looking for a change.