While McAuliffe has campaigned with President Biden, Vice President Harris and former president Barack Obama in recent days and weeks to rev up supporters, Youngkin continued avoiding mentioning former president Donald Trump as he tries to shore up votes from moderates and independents. He told reporters in Alexandria that he would not be partaking in a tele-rally that Trump is expected to headline Monday evening to stump for Youngkin, skipping out on joining the former president for the second time this month. He did not specifically say whether he welcomed Trump’s appearance or mention him by name. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points.