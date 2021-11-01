The neck-and-neck race between Youngkin and McAuliffe has gained national interest as a bellwether for the 2022 congressional midterms, and an indication of how Democrats will perform in a post-Trump era, as they compete to hold on to all three statewide seats and their 55-to-45 majority in the state House. The Democratic National Committee has invested nearly $6 million in cash and direct contributions for this year’s cycle, the DNC’s largest investment in the commonwealth in history, according to a DNC spokesperson.