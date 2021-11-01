Virginians will go to the polls Tuesday to choose the commonwealth’s chief executive in a race that is drawing national attention for what it might reveal about party politics when former president Donald Trump is not on the ballot and in the first year of a Joe Biden presidency. Virginia is one of just two states that hold statewide elections the year after a presidential contest, and the race is often viewed as a referendum on the party in the White House — and how that party might fare in the midterms the following year.