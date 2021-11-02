The bureau is conducting its own post-enumeration survey, as it does after every decennial census. Results of that survey are expected next year. But some experts have raised questions about the survey’s accuracy, given that it is being conducted a year and a half after the date the census checks the population. “The further away you get from April 1, 2020, the harder it is for people to remember where they were living, especially with the dislocation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Elliott said.