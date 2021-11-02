Using a “microsimulation” of the 2020 count that compares census data with earlier Census Bureau estimates, researchers found that there was probably an overall 0.5 percent net undercount of the U.S. population. While that number on its own is relatively low, it masks larger variations in who was undercounted and overcounted.
In every census, certain groups tend to be undercounted at a higher rate than average, and this was reflected in the simulation. Blacks and Hispanics had a net undercount of more than 2.45 and 2.17 percent, respectively; children younger than 5 had a net undercount of 4.86 percent; renters were undercounted by 2.13 percent; and households that included a noncitizen were undercounted by 3.36 percent, the analysis projected.
Geographically, it found considerable variation, with the highest undercounts in Mississippi and Texas (1.3 and 1.28 percent, respectively), while Minnesota’s population showed a net overcount of 0.76 percent.
Those differences translate to millions of dollars in federal Medicaid reimbursements, the report said, with Texas losing out on more than $247 million it would have received if all residents had been counted and Minnesota receiving $156 million more than it would have gotten if other states had had fewer undercounts and, to a lesser extent, if some Minnesota residents hadn’t been counted more than once.
To do the analysis, researchers applied error rates from the 2010 Census to data from the 2020 count and then calibrated the findings based on recent Census Bureau estimates showing that the country is older and more diverse and has more renters than a decade ago.
Diana Elliott, a principal research associate at the Urban Institute and the report’s lead author, said it should be looked at as “another data point” when trying to assess the quality of the count. “It’s important to have multiple benchmarks,” she said.
In a statement, the bureau said it “recognizes the importance of accuracy for the 2020 Census” and plans to release its own estimates of “net coverage error” in 2022. President Biden’s nominee for Census Bureau director, Robert Santos, is the chief methodologist and a vice president at the Urban Institute and had an advisory role on the report’s methodology.
The analysis aligns with concerns among some jurisdictions and civil rights advocates about lower-than-expected totals for some groups, and echoes two analyses over the past month that suggested the 2020 Census may have undercounted Black people, and Black and Hispanic children, at a significantly higher rate than usual.
An independent report released in September by the American Statistical Association said its experts did not have enough information to determine the quality of the 2020 Census.
The bureau is conducting its own post-enumeration survey, as it does after every decennial census. Results of that survey are expected next year. But some experts have raised questions about the survey’s accuracy, given that it is being conducted a year and a half after the date the census checks the population. “The further away you get from April 1, 2020, the harder it is for people to remember where they were living, especially with the dislocation” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Elliott said.
Undercounts of any group or geographic area could affect a wide array of federally funded services that are based on population counts, including Medicaid and Medicare, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, highway planning and construction, Section 8 housing vouchers and Head Start.
The 2020 Census has been the subject of particular scrutiny because of unprecedented challenges including Trump administration efforts to add a citizenship question, the coronavirus pandemic, natural disasters, and legal battles over the count’s end date.
That means error rates could be much higher this time than in 2010 and exceed the predictions of the Urban Institute analysis, said William O’Hare, who produced one of the analyses last month and wrote the book “The Undercount of Young Children in the U.S. Decennial Census.”
“They assumed that the 2010 rates would be consistent in 2020 and all the evidence we’re seeing is that it’s worse in 2020,″ he said.
Steven Martin, a co-author of the Urban Institute study, said adverse events around the 2020 Census may have been offset by improvements to it, including an option to respond via Internet and better technology for using administrative records. The 2020 Census had a higher self-response rate, which correlates with better accuracy.
“There are reasons to be concerned about the accuracy of the census, but there are also reasons to be sanguine that things were going better,” Martin said, adding that neither the problems nor the improvements could be quantified for the analysis. Both overcounts and undercounts have probably increased since 2010, he said.
The report also projected miscounts for the 20 largest metropolitan areas, with the highest likely undercounts in the Miami area (1.7 percent), the Los Angeles area (1.39 percent), and Houston (1.38 percent). The Minneapolis-St. Paul area had a likely overcount of 1.07 percent.
The District of Columbia showed a higher likely undercount than any state, at 2.05 percent, which aligns with what city officials have said. The 2020 Census counted 689,545 people, even though the bureau had projected late last year that the city had grown to about 712,000. The simulation found a 0.48 percent undercount in Maryland and a 0.13 percent undercount in Virginia, and a 0.44 percent undercount in the Washington metropolitan area.
Elliott said the breakdown would be useful for states to prepare for future surveys, adding, “This allows states to evaluate and understand, how did our approach go, in reaching people in the community?”
Some experts said it was not surprising that Texas showed one of the country’s highest undercounts, given its lack of effort to get residents to respond.
“The states that are undercounted are going to lose federal dollars and they should not be happy about that, but Texas was the biggest state that did not have a get-out-the-count campaign,” said Andrew Reamer, a public policy research professor at George Washington University who reviewed an early draft of the report. While California, another large state with a high immigrant population, invested $187 million to promote participation in the 2020 Census, Texas did not invest in it aside from a much smaller effort in the final weeks of the count.
“Texas wanted to undercount certain populations … so it was deliberate on Texas’s part, this was what they asked for,” Reamer said. “I got calls all the time from Texas cities, saying how were they going to get people to fill out the census, because the state wasn’t putting out the effort.” The offices of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) referred questions about the state’s census initiatives to the secretary of state’s office, which did not immediately respond to messages. Several Texas legislators also did not reply to requests for comment.
The fact that the three metropolitan areas with the highest suggested undercounts are places with large Latino populations was not surprising, said Arturo Vargas, chief executive of NALEO Educational Fund.
“There was a definite undercount of immigrant cities, and I will argue that that was one of the goals of the Trump administration — to make immigrants invisible or nonexistent, and by not counting them, that was one way to do that,” he said.
In light of the three reports suggesting undercounts, Vargas said the bureau should start addressing the issue before its post-enumeration survey is done.
“It’s getting to the point where we have to get the Census Bureau to start explaining to us or figuring out how we can get better options for the rest of the decade,” he said, adding, “We can’t do anything about apportionment and redistricting, but (for federal funds) we don’t have to live with these numbers for the next 10 years.”