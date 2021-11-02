Arlington County Board member Takis Karantonis (D) was on track to win reelection in the only open seat on that five-member body.
Nearby in Alexandria, incumbent Mayor Justin Wilson (D) was ahead of Republican challenger Annetta M. Catchings by about 30 percentage points with about two-thirds of precincts reporting. Their relatively quiet race had highlighted issues of policing, urban development and infrastructure.
The mayor, whose powers are limited in the city of about 160,000, is likely to preside over an all-Democrat council — although it will be one that features several new faces.
Incumbent city council members Canek Aguirre, John Taylor Chapman and Amy B. Jackson appeared to be on track to win reelection to their seats, as was also the case for first-time Democratic candidates Sarah R. Bagley, Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins and R. Kirk McPike.
Two independents, Florence King and Glenda Gail Parker, and one Republican, Daryl Nirenberg, had also sought election to the council.
Alexandria voters select all six council members at-large, although this year’s race saw some candidates advocate for a return to a ward-based system. If tradition holds, the top vote-getter in the race will be selected by colleagues to serve as vice mayor.
Alexandria’s races saw several clashes between candidates about the city’s school resource officer program — a divisive issue that had been the subject of several contentious votes at City Hall.
After the council voted 4-3 in the spring to pull the armed police out of school hallways — over objections from the school board and superintendent — lawmakers narrowly reversed the decision last month, following several fights and incidents involving students and weapons.
Wilson, who twice voted in favor of the SRO program, had also been criticized by Catchings over the city’s guaranteed income pilot program, which will use federal stimulus funds to give no-strings-attached checks to 150 low-income families.
But at the polls Tuesday, some voters said other issues — including affordable housing, economic growth and pedestrian and bike safety — were top of mind.
Susan B. Kellom, a 74-year-old retiree, said she cast her ballot for Wilson and the entire Democratic slate, praising the mayor’s efforts to narrow traffic lanes on Seminary Road to make more space for bikers.
“He is so innovative,” she said at Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy in Old Town. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s smart, he does it right, and he works really well with people.”
Rebecca Anderson, 47, said Wilson had made himself available to residents during his first term. When her job as a teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools required her to return to the classroom, the mayor himself helped her find care for her young daughter, she said.
“He got right back to me about some avenues I could take to find day care,” she said.
But she disagreed with the council’s move to defund the SRO program, opting for Nirenberg, the Republican, over Aguirre, and selecting the five other candidates on the Democratic slate.
In Arlington, Karantonis won his first full term to the five-member body, securing about 60 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results. He first won the seat in a special election last year after the resignation of the late Erik Gutshall.
Karantonis said the victory pointed to voters’ “humbling confidence” in the work he and his Democratic colleagues had done “in a very difficult, critical year of covid and how we made it possible for the community to absorb the impact.”
Hannah Jiang, Henry Rogers and Zinya Salfiti contributed to this report.