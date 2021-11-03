Among those detained were Martin Luther King III, chairman of Drum Majors for Change; Yolanda Renee King, youth activist and granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr.; Ben Jealous, president of People For the American Way; and Addison Rose, youth mayor of D.C., according to a news release from the advocacy groups People For the American Way and the League of Women Voters. The group was demonstrating to urge the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and to remove or alter the Senate filibuster, the activists said.
“President Biden must use the full power of the White House to protect our sacred right to vote and deliver transformational voting rights legislation to the American people. Words are not enough. We need to see action,” Martin Luther King III said in the news release.
Republican senators on Wednesday voted to block debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — the third major voting rights bill that congressional Democrats have sought to pass this year in response to the state-level GOP push to restrict ballot access following former president Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen 2020 election.