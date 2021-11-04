On Thursday, the District announced that CareFirst had agreed to establish a Health Equity Fund for the District. A seven-member committee, appointed by both the insurance company and the D.C. mayor, will oversee the money. It will disburse grants to applicants who plan to use the money to reduce disparities in health in D.C. or to address social and environmental problems that harm D.C. residents’ health.
In a statement, CareFirst CEO Brian Pieninck spoke approvingly of the agreement: “The Health Equity Fund will provide much-needed resources in the wake of long-standing disparities laid bare by the covid-19 pandemic. As a not-for-profit healthcare company with headquarters in the District, we look forward to supporting innovative solutions that will advance health equity.”
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) praised the outcome as well: “This resolution has been a long time coming, and I want to thank and congratulate all the parties who came together to move us forward into this next phase of building a healthier, more equitable DC.”
A settlement does not necessarily mark the end of the road. The company agreed to pay $7.5 million annually for 10 years in a 2017 settlement that was then rejected by authorities, sending the matter back to a D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking process, and from there to an appellate court.
The insurance company argued in the past that its large annual surpluses, which reached nearly $1 billion in 2011, are necessary to withstand the potentially huge financial losses of companies in the insurance business.