“He’ll bring firsthand experiences to the challenges of enumerating the Latino population of the U.S.,” Vargas said, adding that for three decades he has struggled to convince the bureau to use a larger variety of approaches to Latinos — for example, putting out Latino-focused material in English as well as in Spanish, given the high number of Latinos for whom English is a first language. “I’m hoping that next time I walk into the director’s office I won’t have to do that.”