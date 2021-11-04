During cross examination by Spencer and Christopher Cantwell, known as the “Crying Nazi” — who are also defendants but do not have attorneys and are representing themselves in the trial — Heimbach sought to distance himself from them. Attorneys and defendants argued during this case that they did not show up to Charlottesville looking for violence, despite messages indicating otherwise. They said their speech was hyperbolic and constitutionally protected, and blamed violence on police inaction and anti-fascist protesters.