Pandemic restrictions, which were almost entirely decided at the local level, caused some Washingtonians to pay attention to their mayor’s choices in a way they never had before. While some praised Bowser’s relative caution, others were frustrated by actions they saw as too lenient (such as moving from one phase of reopening to the next, even when the city’s own metrics said conditions were insufficient) or too strict (such as continuing to mandate masks indoors, a precaution that still remains). Parents of schoolchildren, in particular, have questioned the mayor’s move to bring students back to classrooms — especially before a coronavirus vaccine was available to the youngest age groups.