News of the transfers has prompted a flurry of legal activity by defense attorneys concerned that the move will impact their clients’ access to loved ones and legal services. Many, if not most, of the 400 people in custody have family members in the D.C. area, which is about 180 miles from the Lewisburg prison. Further, the Lewisburg facility is requiring each new resident to be tested for the coronavirus and then quarantined for 14 days before they can have access to the general population. During that two week period, according to Ruffin’s Friday email, “defendants will have very limited access to remote proceedings.”