Throughout next week, the Marshals Service hopes to transfer between 100 and 120 people per day, starting Monday with sentenced defendants and ending later that week with pretrial defendants who do not have hearing dates in the next 30 days, according to the email sent early Friday morning and obtained by The Washington Post.
Also on Friday, a federal court filing offered more details of a review that the D.C. government has launched to determine whether any of the 1,100 inmates still at the Central Detention Facility (CDF) afterward should be transferred to better housing. The city has formed an oversight and management team that includes a corrections expert — James R. “Chip” Coldren Jr. of the research firm CNA — and a D.C. government watchdog entity that had for two decades monitored conditions for incarcerated D.C. residents.
The Marshals Service’s decision to take sweeping action at the CDF, which houses about 1,500 detainees, follows its surprise inspection in October that found evidence of “systemic” mistreatment of detainees. In a letter to the D.C. Department of Corrections on Monday, the Marshals Service described conditions that included the punitive denial of food and water and unsanitary living conditions. The following day, the Justice Department announced plans to transfer about 400 people out of the D.C. jail to Lewisburg.
The transfer will include inmates charged with federal crimes and held in the CDF, though the district court’s acting marshal, Lamont J. Ruffin, said in the email that not all of the qualifying federal defendants will be able to move to Lewisburg. He also said that people newly arrested on federal charges will now be detained at the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia instead of the D.C. jail.
The Marshals Service and Justice Department declined to comment beyond the latest memo to the court regarding planned prisoner movements, plans to use the Alexandria jail or conditions at the CTF or Lewisburg.
“To the extent that the Marshals found deficiencies, I want to be very clear that we will deal with those deficiencies so that we have a safe jail until such time that the District is able to build a new one,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in a statement.
News of the transfers has prompted a flurry of legal activity by defense attorneys concerned that the move will impact their clients’ access to loved ones and legal services. Many, if not most, of the 400 people in custody have family members in the D.C. area, which is about 180 miles from the Lewisburg prison. Further, the Lewisburg facility is requiring each new resident to be tested for the coronavirus and then quarantined for 14 days before they can have access to the general population. During that two week period, according to Ruffin’s Friday email, “defendants will have very limited access to remote proceedings.”
As part of the transition, people in custody who have court dates within the next month will remain in the D.C. jail until after their hearing, at which point the Marshals Service will request that their next court date be set after a 21- to 30-day window to allow time to exit covid quarantine and settle into the general population in Lewisburg, Ruffin’s email said. The Marshals Service has also contracted with guards, according to the email, to transport individuals to in-person hearings and hospital visits if needed.
In the email, Ruffin said he had spent the last few days in “long, but very productive” meetings with stakeholders to “ensure this drawdown and temporary housing situation is short term.”
But activists, defense attorneys, corrections officers and defendants alike have all questioned whether the new facility will be an improvement. In the email, Ruffin acknowledged that the penitentiary in Lewisburg “is not a typical pre-trial facility.” He said it is preparing for an influx of pretrial defendants and undergoing “a technology expansion to accommodate our needs.”
“The notion that Lewisburg is an improvement over the DC jail points to the degree of human suffering occurring right now under the watch of the Mayor, the local judiciary, and the US Attorney’s Office,” the D.C. Public Defender Service said in a statement Friday.
Authorities in Lewisburg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The mass movement of residents at the D.C. jail does not include the roughly 40 defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, who have been complaining for months about the conditions at the facility. They are held in the corrections department’s Correctional Treatment Facility, the Marshals Service said, which is located with the jail in Southeast Washington.
Last month, a U.S. judge held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court involving the alleged mistreatment of a defendant being held on charges related to the Jan. 6 attack. The same judge also called on the Justice Department to launch a civil rights investigation into the jail, which is also facing scrutiny for conditions during the pandemic and an extreme confinement policy that lasted almost 400 days.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said on Twitter that she toured the D.C. jail Thursday night and visited the Jan. 6 defendants. “It was like walking into a prisoner of war camp and seeing men who eyes can’t believe someone had made it in to see them,” she said on Twitter, before vowing to end their suffering and put together a plan on prison reform.
The ACLU of DC and the Public Defender Service, among others, have issued statements blasting officials, saying authorities decided to act only after the Jan. 6 defendants sounded the alarm and not during the years when advocates and family members of the mostly Black residents at the jail complained.
“It’s lost on no one that it took the complaints of White January 6 defendants for officials to finally act in response to the inhumane conditions and treatment inside the jail,” the ACLU said.
Meanwhile, attorneys for several defendants facing pretrial detainment at the jail have filed emergency motions to be transferred to the CTF instead of Pennsylvania or sought to schedule court hearings in the next 30 days to forestall such a move.
Prosecutors have not opposed a couple of the requests because moving the prisoners farther away could delay or disrupt their psychiatric evaluations or care, but argued against others.
“Video visits simply cannot replace in-person visits when the defense needs to discuss the many issues that arise in a complex case such as this, review discovery materials, and hold earnest talks about the risks and consequences of accepting or rejecting a plea offer,” attorney Stephen Brennwald wrote on behalf of one defendant. The Marshal Service’s “plans would now interfere with the recent progress the defense has been able to achieve through these in-person legal visits.”
Prosecutors did not oppose that client’s request for a hearing within 30 days. But in general, they argued in court filings that judges and defendants cannot and should not second guess prisoner placement decisions.
Other attorneys have already begun wielding the Marshals’ memo to argue that their clients should be released pending trial to avoid mistreatment at the jail. On Friday, the District public defender’s office argued in Superior Court that a 19-year-old charged with unlawful intent to distribute a controlled substance while armed and carrying a pistol without a license should be released to home lockdown given the “torturous conditions” at the CDF.
Hannah Claudio, an attorney with the public defender, said her client experienced the conditions marshals described after their surprise inspection. She said her client had previously written a letter to the court about his mistreatment at the jail and told her that correctional officers purposefully shut off water in his unit when people using the restroom, so he has had to live with sewage in his cells.
D.C. Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan said that he takes the Marshals’ memo seriously and understands it to be an “unimpeachable source,” but he requested that Claudio present more evidence about the individual harm her client has experienced at the jail.