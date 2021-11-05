Many families are eager to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, especially as Thanksgiving and the winter holiday travel season approach. In response to the high interest in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, officials are working double-time to get vaccines to pediatricians’ offices, schools, pharmacies and mass vaccination sites.
Lots of caretakers, however, have questions about vaccine side effects, safety and how it was authorized. Pediatricians and trusted messengers are trying to address these concerns, especially in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, which is in its 19th month.