Many families are eager to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, especially as Thanksgiving and the winter holiday travel season approach. In response to the high interest in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, officials are working double-time to get vaccines to pediatricians’ offices, schools, pharmacies and mass vaccination sites.
Many caretakers, however, have questions about vaccine side effects, safety and the vaccine authorization process. Pediatricians and trusted messengers are trying to address these concerns, especially in communities affected at disproportionately higher levels by the pandemic, which is in its 19th month.