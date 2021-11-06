The lights had remained unrepaired for months, despite numerous requests from residents — another item on a long list of deferred maintenance projects throughout the public housing complex. But on Saturday, as a crowd of more than 100 people gathered in Southeast Washington to demand that the D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA) prioritize requests to remediate mold, lead, pests and other issues, several longtime residents said they could feel a small ember of hope ignite along with those lights.