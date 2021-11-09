“I hear this all the time,” Thomas responded. “I hear it all the time, and now we’re in a situation where I was staying on L Street, and there’s no one on L Street no more, so they told me I have to relocate here. Now they’re saying that we have to move from here on the 18th, so it’s a lose-lose situation. … It’s not just me. There’s 15, maybe 20 people who don’t have the opportunity to get housed. I’m speaking for me, but I’m speaking for others, too. Where we gonna go? At a bus stop crowded up? Laying on a sidewalk with seven others?”