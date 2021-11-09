The defense learned that a key piece of evidence, a vodka bottle with Huffington’s fingerprint on it — supposedly used to kill Becker — also had numerous other untested fingerprints on it, according to his lawyers. When the defense asked for DNA testing on the hairs that supposedly placed Huffington at the scene, Cassilly filed a motion to have the physical evidence destroyed, which was rejected. Huffington said DNA testing on clothing he allegedly wore did not show any trace of blood and that prosecutors delayed DNA testing on the hair, which also did not match Huffington. The defense also found that Cassilly had testified for parole on behalf of the co-defendant while writing a letter to Huffington’s parole opposing his release, Huffington said.