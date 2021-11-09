Elliott said his background prepared him to lead Mary’s Center through the end of the pandemic and beyond.
Gomez, then a nurse with the D.C. Department of Health, founded Mary’s Center in 1988 to help immigrant women fleeing war and poverty in Central America. The center started with a $250,000 budget and 200 patients in a basement and has grown to 60,000 patients, which the center calls “participants,” and a $76 million budget.
(President Barack Obama presented her with the 2012 Presidential Citizens Medal, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor.)
Elliott said Gomez’s model of providing health care, education and social services beyond the agency’s five medical clinics and two senior centers in D.C. and Maryland could work in rural regions — and he would consider presenting the board with an expansion plan for the right opportunity. The center has provided testing and mass vaccinations throughout the region.
“I am a staunch advocate for how we take care of people,” Elliott said. “Any opportunity we have that makes sense in a fiscally responsible way, it’s our due diligence to see how we can push that message.”
Elliott, 52, was born in D.C. and raised in Silver Spring. He graduated from Springbrook High School, where he played football and soccer. One of five children, Elliott said he was influenced by family members who practiced medicine with grace and compassion.
“Seeing people who look like me, having uncles and aunts and cousins who were physicians, it did not seem like a far off possibility, it wasn’t like this mythical space,” he said in a phone interview Monday.
He worked as a server, first for banquets at the Omni Shoreham Hotel and later at restaurants throughout the region as a student at Howard University, graduating with a degree in zoology. Those jobs — and sometimes a two-mile walk home after midnight — taught him to multitask under pressure and persevere.
“You’re wishing you had a ride. You’re wishing it wasn’t cold. You’re wishing it wasn’t raining. … But you get on point and you put it all in perspective,” he said.
After a stint teaching science at Potomac High School in Prince George’s County and mentoring at-risk students, Elliott graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Georgetown University Hospital.
From there, he worked for a decade at D.C.'s Providence Hospital, which closed in 2019, where he was co-chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology and a member of the Surgical Case Review Committee.
At first, Elliott said, he resisted advice to apply to work at Mary’s Center, where he consistently saw patients over the years, because he liked the community hospital feel at Providence and serving several generations of the same family. But, he said, his long list of duties there made it hard to spend time with his children, now ages 14 to 21.
“It’s very easy to get lost in what you love to do, but there has to be balance. I didn’t want to be that respected physician who didn’t know his kids,” he said.
Elliott said he wants to build upon what Gomez started.
“I’m a team person,” he said. “I grew up playing team sports, there’s where I found a great sense of belonging and personal value. There’s so much to gain when you are working with people toward an objective.”