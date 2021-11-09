On Tuesday, Smith, 53, of Potomac, was named the new director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo, becoming only the second woman to hold the prestigious job in the zoo’s 132-year history.
As such, she oversees the care of 2,700 animals, supervises 350 employees and handles the zoo’s $55 million budget. The zoo is on a 163-acre campus in Northwest Washington. It also operates the 3,200-acre Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va.
The appointment takes effect immediately.
“I’m honored,” she said Monday. “I’m excited. This is an incredible place.… This isn’t just the National Zoo, it’s the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Wow.”
Smith had been acting director of the zoo beginning in May, when previous director Steven Monfort departed. She has been at zoo since 2008.
“We have seen Brandie’s expertise, talent and leadership in action for years, including during the past several months as acting director,” said Lonnie G. Bunch III, secretary of the Smithsonian. “I am elated to have Brandie at the helm.”
Smith grew up in Indiana, Pa., just east of Pittsburgh. Her father was a radio and TV journalist and a county commissioner, she said. She attended the local college, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Coming from a small town, if you’re interested in science you should be a doctor,” she said. “But I couldn’t get over the fact that I just loved animals and conservation.
“It’s that small-town upbringing, where the idea of becoming a zoologist … is up there with becoming a cowboy or astronaut or a superstar,” she said Monday. “It was just something that you didn’t really think of as a career you could aspire to.”
The zoo faces difficult financial challenges. It closed for 12 months due to the pandemic and has lost the large revenue generated by parking fees and vending operations in the park.
Unlike other businesses, it could not simply cease operations, she said. Animals still had to be fed and cared for.
Smith said her priority as director will be ensuring that the zoo is on a secure financial footing.
