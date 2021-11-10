Census data is used by the government to allocate federal funding as well as by businesses, academics and research organizations. The bureau did not immediately respond to a question about whether any federal agencies need the five-year data sooner than March to guide funding allocations or determine eligibility for federal programs.
The bureau did not release official one-year estimates from the 2020 ACS last year, saying the impact of the pandemic on data collection meant the estimates did not meet its quality standards.
The delay was announced as 83 civic and business organizations wrote to Senate and House Appropriations Committee leaders calling for increased investment in modernizing Census Bureau operations and expanding the ACS.
“Congress has a unique opportunity to initiate multi-year funding for the Bureau, providing the agency with resources that it needs to not only sustain and strengthen its mission, but also to recover from years of postponed enhancements and pursue numerous necessary operational improvements,” the Census Project, a coalition of national, state and local organizations and companies, said in a letter sent to the committees Monday.
The bureau had to scale down planning operations in the run-up to the 2020 Census due to a lack of funding, including reducing the number of test sites for the survey.
The letter also called for modernizing the bureau’s data infrastructure to make better use of existing data, and enhancing the ACS to produce better data for rural and remote areas and groups such as American Indians and Alaska Natives.