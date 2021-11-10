Earlier this year, The Washington Post identified 140 transgender women who were killed nationwide between 2015 and 2020, using news reports, court records, and interviews with police, advocates and prosecutors. In more than 60 percent of cases, police identified a suspect. Of those, only a minority were killed in random acts by strangers, according to The Post’s analysis. The majority — roughly 69 percent of solved cases — were thought to have been killed by someone with whom they’d had prior contact. More than 75 percent of those killed were Black transgender women.