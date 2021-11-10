Major Phillip Davis, a spokesperson for the Air Force District of Washington — which owns the memorial — said either the person was up there doing maintenance or possibly putting in new lights. Davis was driving at the time and had to check in with his office to be sure.
Peter Doran, a former Republican candidate for governor in Virginia, posted a video on Twitter showing the person on top of one of the spires and wrote, “They are keeping the Air Force Memorial beautiful. What a way to earn a paycheck.”
The Air Force Memorial was dedicated in 2006. The three stainless steel spires at the memorial — which gets about 350,000 visitors a year and honors airmen who lost their lives in wars and battles — are meant to look as if they’re soaring in the sky. It sits on a ridge next to Arlington National Cemetery and overlooks the Pentagon and the city.