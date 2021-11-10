Peter Doran, a former Republican candidate for governor in Virginia, posted a video on Twitter showing the person on top of one of the spires and wrote: “They are keeping the Air Force Memorial beautiful. What a way to earn a paycheck.”
The Air Force Memorial was dedicated in 2006. The three stainless steel spires at the memorial — which gets about 350,000 visitors a year and honors airmen who lost their lives in wars and battles — are meant to look as if they’re soaring into the sky. It sits on a ridge next to Arlington National Cemetery and overlooks the Pentagon and the city.