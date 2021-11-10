Still, the Marshals Service letter elicited public outrage from both sides of the aisle as elected officials demanded tours of the facility. On Nov. 4, a delegation of council members visited the facility alongside Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), who blasted the jail on social media. Greene and Gohmert said Jan. 6 defendants are being treated as if they were in a “prisoner of war camp.” D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) sent a letter to Bowser on Wednesday requesting an explanation as to why she allowed the two “pro-Trump right-wing members of Congress” to visit the jail.